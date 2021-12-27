The African nation aiming to be a hydrogen superpower

Those hydrogen molecules in their pure form or in derivative green ammonia can make up a variety of products, including sustainable fuels.

The preferred bidder, Hyphen Hydrogen Energy, is set to start production in 2026 and will have the rights to the project for 40 years, once the necessary feasibility processes are concluded.

The firm says the four years of construction are likely to create 15,000 direct jobs and 3,000 more during full operations – and that 90% of them will be filled by locals. <div Read the full article