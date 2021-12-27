Visions of a post-supply chain society (commentary)

Over the course of the holiday season, Americans asked themselves why many of their favorite consumer items became difficult to obtain, from board games to apparel to bicycles. Amid pandemic concerns, labor shortages, supply chain bottlenecks, clogged ports and shipping backups, some even suggested avoiding the purchase of physical gifts altogether, and buying streaming TV services and spa treatments instead. In a move designed to mollify Americans’ voracious consumerist appetites, president Biden created a “Supply Chain Disruption Taskforce” while working with the port of Los Angeles to expand operating hours and reduce long lines of waiting ships. Partnering with big business, the White House promised that supply chains would be strengthened. But while the president may succeed in ameliorating bottlenecks in the short-term, perhaps it’s time to figure out how to disentangle ourselves from global supply chains in the first place. As some experts have pointed out, lengthy supply chains are hardly a necessary or even “inevitable” part of the economy. Indeed, such networks were developed by corporate elites to maximize profits by shifting operations abroad, despite many drawbacks and pitfalls which have recently become apparent. Boondoggle Supply Chains Now that the pandemic has exposed underlying weaknesses in the system, there will undoubtedly be a reckoning by some. But perhaps the real question is whether we have wrestled with more severe challenges like climate change, which will disrupt lives to an even greater degree. Indeed, if consumers thought COVID-19 posed a headache for holiday shopping, imagine how rising sea levels,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

