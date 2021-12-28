Climate change: Storm clouds gather after COP26

“Everything that Biden pledged, led to this relatively good atmosphere and a sense of momentum in Glasgow,” said Dr Joanna Depledge, a fellow at the Cambridge Centre for Environment, Energy and Natural Resource Governance.

“But these were just promises, he needs to get the bill through Congress. And it’s now looking increasingly dicey. He can do some things with executive orders, but that certainly isn’t the kind of sustained institutional climate legislation change that we’re really looking for.”

