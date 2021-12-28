Israel tries to contain avian flu outbreak after 5,000 wild cranes die

Images published by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority showed rangers in protective suits using a dinghy to retrieve the dead cranes from Hula Lake to prevent other wildlife being infected.

The authority also reported that the remains of 250 cranes had been seen in the surrounding Hula Valley and that 30 sick cranes had been observed elsewhere in the country.

The sight of tens of thousands of cranes from Europe wintering at the Hula Nature Reserve is usually a delight for bird-watchers. But the site