Kenya court orders return of $13m in seized rosewood to suspected traffickers

In May 2014, the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) seized a consignment of wood at the port of Mombasa. Shipping records listed the cargo only as “wood” headed for Hong Kong: in fact, the MV Kota was carrying 646 metric tons of Malagasy rosewood (Dalbergia spp.), worth up to $13 million. KWS deemed the consignment illegal. A Mombasa court ruled otherwise, and now the rosewood has been handed over to the Hong Kong-based company, Shihua. Rosewood is among the most heavily trafficked types of timber globally, and its extraction from Madagascar led to widespread illegal logging in some of the world’s most biodiversity-rich and threatened rainforests. This November, the Land and Environment Court in Mombasa upheld an earlier ruling by a lower court that CITES regulations restricting global trade in Malagasy rosewood were not in effect when KWS seized the timber. But Juan Carlos Vasquez, who heads the legal affairs unit of CITES, the global authority on the international trade in wild species, confirmed to Mongabay that Malagasy rosewood was listed in Appendix II of the convention on June 12, 2013. Species are placed on this list if unregulated trade threatens their survival. Madagascar’s own laws have prohibited rosewood timber exports since 2010. Kenya and Madagascar are both parties to CITES, so Malagasy rosewood cannot enter any CITES member country without proper documentation. But in its ruling, the Mombasa court noted that the consignee submitted permits from the Malagasy government authorizing the export. The company’s representatives provided a certificate of origin to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

