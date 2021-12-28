‘Land mafia’ makes its mark in a Sumatran village’s fight against oil palm firm

JAKARTA — In 2020, residents of Suka Mukti village in southern Sumatra paid 10 million rupiah each, about $700, to a government agency to obtain titles to their land — a process that is officially supposed to be free. This year, the same agency declared the certificates illegal because, it says, the land falls inside a concession held by a palm oil company. The fiasco has shone a light on the corruption and opacity that cloud the land-titling process in Indonesia, and the role of a “land mafia” in keeping it that way to serve the interests of big businesses. “According to the regulations, land certificates are free,” says Roni Septian, head of advocacy at the Consortium for Agrarian Reform (KPA), an NGO. “From that alone, we can see how corrupt the practices of the land agency are. That’s concrete evidence of how sophisticated the land mafia is.” He adds the Suka Mukti case is just the tip of the iceberg, with the land mafia operating throughout Indonesia. “Millions of farmers have had their lands robbed from them because the government manipulated data,” he says. Interior of an oil palm plantation in Indonesia. Photo by Rhett A. Butler. Land titles taken away — twice The village of Suka Mukti, in Ogan Komering Ilir (OKI) district, South Sumatra province, was established by settlers from Java in 1981. They were part of the national government’s “transmigration” program, which aimed to entice people away from densely populated Java by offering them land in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

