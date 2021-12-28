The year in rainforests 2021

2021 was a year where tropical forests featured more prominently in global headlines than normal thanks to rising recognition of the role they play in addressing climate change and biodiversity loss. The following is a brief look at some of the major rainforest storylines from 2021. Previous year-in-reviews: 2020 | The 2010s | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2009 Lowland rainforest in Indonesian Borneo. Photo by Rhett A. Butler. Tropical deforestation persists at a high level Despite speculation in the early months of the pandemic that slowing economic activity might diminish forest clearing, loss of both primary forests and tree cover in the tropics accelerated between 2019 and 2020: Primary forest loss jumped 12% to 4.2 million hectares; tropical tree cover loss rose 1.5% to 12.5 million hectares. We don’t yet know how much forest loss occurred in 2021, but deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon rose 22% for the year ended July 31, 2021, according to Brazil’s national space research institute INPE. Given that about a third of tropical primary loss forest worldwide has occurred in Brazil over the past 20 years, this suggests tropical forest loss will remain at an elevated level when the 2021 tally is released by Global Forest Watch in March or April 2022. Governments talked more about tropical forests Between major U.N. summits on climate change and biodiversity, the IUCN Conservation Congress, and high-level talks between G20 leaders, forests figured prominently in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

