Biodiversity: The tale of the 'un-extinct' fish

“It’s just a little fish, not very colourful – there’s not much interest in terms of global conservation,” explains Gerardo Garcia.
The species that the Chester Zoo conservationist is talking about – the Tequila fish – has now been returned to the wild after being declared extinct.
“Missing” since 2003, it is back in the rivers of south-west Mexico.
The reintroduction is being held up as an example of how freshwater ecosystems and species can be saved.
Freshwater habitats are some of the most threatened on Earth, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with freshwater-dependent species “going extinct more rapidly than terrestrial or marine wildlife”.
Threats including pollution continue to put pressure, not only on wildlife, but on clean water and food supplies that are dependent on rivers and lakes.
Crucially, the local community – people who live close to the Tequila fish release site in Jalisco, Mexico – are playing a key role, monitoring the water quality of the rivers and lakes.
Professor Omar Dominguez, from the Michoacana University of Mexico, whose team took a leading role in the reintroduction said: “We couldn’t have done this without the local people – they’re the ones doing the long-term conservation.
“And this is the first time an extinct species of fish has ever been successfully reintroduced in Mexico, so it’s a real landmark for conservation.
