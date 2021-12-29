Changes to Madagascar’s trawling sector raise questions and hopes

This is part three of a three-article series on industrial fishing in Madagascar’s waters. Part one looked at offshore fishing; part two focused on a new exclusive-access zone for small-scale fishers. Earlier this year, there was an unusual stoppage: in March and April, normally the heart of Madagascar’s shrimp fishing season, the nation’s trawlers remained at port. For the first time in decades, the government was shaking things up. It reopened the bidding for the right to trawl nearshore waters for shrimp and other seafood. Nominally, the companies vying for licenses were Malagasy, but most had foreign parent companies. The tendering process raised a number of concerns among conservationists and civil society members. It brought an end to a management system seen as moderately effective, and it was not transparent or inclusive of small-scale fishers. The results were not publicly announced, but once leaked, they caused more concern. Two Chinese-backed firms won nearly half of the fishing licenses, and one of them brought in vessels that were caught fishing illegally in West Africa last year. Civil society members said they don’t object to Chinese operations in Madagascar per se. But they said they worry that Madagascar’s pivot toward China, also evident in its offshore fisheries, indicates a lack of commitment to sustainability and transparency on the part of the government. China’s distant-water fleets are notorious for engaging in illegal and unsustainable fishing, often enabled by large government subsidies. The new management system comes amid a flurry of other changes in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

