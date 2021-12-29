Goalkeepers not to blame for England's football penalty curse

From BBC
England’s football goalkeepers are not responsible for a perceived “penalty curse”, which overshadows their performance in major tournaments.
German researchers investigated whether a goalkeeper’s nationality influenced their success rate against penalties.
They found that, statistically, English male keepers perform just as well as goalies from other nations.
They suggest other factors influenced disappointing performances, including the weight of expectation on the squad.
The scientists analysed a sample of 2,379 penalties taken at the World Cup and Euros, in the Champions League and at Europa League matches, with 629 different goalkeepers standing between the posts.
They then compared the success rates of goalkeepers from different nations, but found no significant differences based on country of origin.
“English goalkeepers are not responsible for England’s poor performance in penalty shoot-outs in the past, as they perform just as well as goalkeepers from other nations,” said Prof Daniel Memmert from the Deutsche Sporthochschule Köln (German Sport University Cologne).
The study’s lead author Michel Brinkschulte, from the same institute, said the reasons for past losses on penalties “most likely lie in a number of factors – including the enormous external pressure when it comes to this decisive moment at the end of an important match, the expectations of their own fans and the expected negative media coverage if success is not achieved”.
The same team previously published a study showing that England’s penalty takers are not any worse from the spot than players from other nations.
The latest analysis absolves those players on the other side