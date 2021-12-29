Goalkeepers not to blame for England's football penalty curse

“English goalkeepers are not responsible for England’s poor performance in penalty shoot-outs in the past, as they perform just as well as goalkeepers from other nations,” said Prof Daniel Memmert from the Deutsche Sporthochschule Köln (German Sport University Cologne).

The study’s lead author Michel Brinkschulte, from the same institute, said the reasons for past losses on penalties “most likely lie in a number of factors – including the enormous external pressure when it comes to this decisive moment at the end of an important match, the expectations of their own fans and the expected negative media coverage if success is not achieved”.