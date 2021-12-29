Mongabay’s 10 hardest-hitting investigations of 2021

In 2021, Mongabay’s investigative journalism set out to hold powerful figures accountable for deforestation and pollution, and the mistreatment of vulnerable communities trying to protect local ecosystems. Using data-driven analysis and video, its reporters found new and interesting ways to attract readers all over the world. They analyzed census data to better understand how Indigenous people live in Brazilian cities, and compiled workers’ complaints from a fleet of fishing vessels in China. They uncovered the inner-workings of land grabbing campaigns pushed by corrupt Cambodian bureaucrats and mapped protected areas of Nigeria under threat from international food producers. Nevertheless, investigative journalism continued to be a challenging endeavor this year. The Covid-19 pandemic dragged on throughout 2021, with new variants sparking curfews, border closures and other travel restrictions in numerous countries where Mongabay reporters were working. Often, difficult discussions had to be held not only about whether it was safe for reporters to travel during spikes in cases, but if on-the-ground interviews might unnecessarily expose vulnerable communities to the virus. Even from a desk, Mongabay investigative reporters were able to track down hundreds if not thousands of pages of documents and conduct countless phone interviews with sources willing to help expose corrupt practices all over the world. The result of that hard work shows in the details of the investigative reports highlighted below. Worked to death: How a Chinese tuna juggernaut crushed its Indonesian workers This joint investigation by Mongabay, Tansa and the Environmental Reporting Collective took a closer look at allegations…This article was originally published on Mongabay

