Mongabay’s top Amazon stories from 2021

The world’s greatest tropical rainforest continued to come under pressure in 2021, due largely to the policies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Deforestation rates hit a 15-year-high, while fires flared up again, combining to turn Brazil’s portion of the Amazon into a net carbon source for the first time ever. But the rainforest as a whole remains a net carbon sink, thanks to conservation areas and Indigenous territories, where deforestation rates remained low — underscoring once again the key role of Indigenous peoples as the best stewards of the environment. Indigenous communities continued to be hit by a barrage of outside pressure, from COVID-19 to illegal miners and land grabbers, while community members living in Brazil’s cities dealt with persistent prejudice. For the Amazon, 2021 was yet another year under the pandemic where the onslaught against nature never seemed to end. Aerial view of an area in the Amazon deforested for the expansion of livestock, in Porto Velho, Rondônia state, Brazil. Photo © Victor Moriyama / Amazônia em Chamas (Amazon in Flames Alliance) Deforestation continues, surging at year’s end Deforestation continued in the Brazilian Amazon, surging at the year’s end to reach its highest level since 2006. Agriculture is the primary culprit. In the Amazon, forests are cleared and burned largely to make way for cattle and soy. More than 13,235 square kilometers (5,110 square miles) of rainforest — an area three times the size of the city of São Paulo — was cleared between Aug. 1, 2020, and July…This article was originally published on Mongabay

