Small coffee farmers lay their chips on smart agriculture to overcome climate crisis in the Cerrado biome

While the world was hashing out the big environmental issues of the day at the COP26 climate summit last month, coffee farmer Leonildo Vicente de Paula was grappling with what he needs to do to keep his business afloat. De Paula has been supported his family with his coffee farm for 20 years, but extreme weather events have now become part of the lives of the people in his community in Brazil's Cerrado grasslands, putting their livelihoods at risk. In 2020, severe drought hit much of the Cerrado, interrupting the normal processes of flowering and fruit formation in the coffee fields. The trees that survived the lack of rainfall were then hit by a strong frost in July this year. It was the strongest frost recorded in the region in the last 27 years, and farmers expect the damages to affect the 2022 harvest as well. That's bad news in Brazil, the world's top producer and exporter of coffee, where 78% of the crop is grown on family farms like de Paula's. As of September this year, the national coffee harvest was down by 27% from the same period last year, according to CONAB, the national food agency. It attributed this mostly to changes in climate. In the municipality of Patrocínio in Minas Gerais, where de Paula lives, 80% of the farms implement what's known as dryland farming, which eschews an irrigation system because rainfall in the region is traditionally abundant. Minas Gerais is Brazil's main coffee-producing state, responsible for

