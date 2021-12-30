Agricultural frontier advances in Nicaraguan biosphere reserve

The Río San Juan Biosphere Reserve in Nicaragua is one of the most biodiverse ecosystems in Central America. It is also part of the Mesoamerican Biological Corridor, which extends from Mexico to the Colombian Amazon. The reserve is located in the southeastern Nicaragua, specifically between the municipalities of El Castillo, San Juan de Nicaragua and San Carlos, in the department of Río San Juan. It is home to a nearly intact rainforest, which prompted the government to grant the area official protection in 1999. This biosphere reserve encompasses smaller protected areas, including Indio Maíz Biological Reserve, Los Guatuzos Wildlife Refuge, the Fortress of the Immaculate Conception, Bartola Nature Reserve, and the Solentiname Islands. The Río San Juan Biosphere Reserve is a very particular ecosystem in Central America and conservation organizations, such as the Humboldt Centre, say it has been affected by mining and aggressive deforestation in recent years. Deforestation near the San Juan River. Photo courtesy of Onda Local. According to a study carried out by the Humboldt Centre, 1.4 million hectares of forest were lost in Nicaragua between 2011 and 2018, amounting to a rate of approximately 70,000 hectares per year. This was mainly driven by agriculture. Jurgen Guevara, an environmental consultant on extractive industries who worked for the Humboldt Centre until January 2021, told Mongabay that the Río San Juan Biosphere Reserve lost around 600,000 hectares of forest during the same period. Satellite data from the University of Maryland visualized on Global Forest Watch show forest loss has intensified in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay