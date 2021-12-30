Burnt pellets complicate impact of plastic spill off Sri Lanka, study finds

COLOMBO — There was little relief from the scorching sun on the beach, but the volunteers kept at their work, scouring the sand for small plastic pellets known as nurdles. The nurdles, the basic building blocks for all kinds of plastic items, have fouled a massive arc of coastline along Sri Lanka’s south and west after they fell off the stricken X-Press Pearl cargo ship when it caught fire and sank in May. On the beach, these white pellets have been mixed with darker, natural-looking detritus. The cleanup volunteers initially ignored the latter, but a closer look revealed that these were, in fact, burnt nurdles. Large nurdle spills due to ship accidents aren’t new, but the X-Press Pearl accident is unprecedented as huge quantities of the plastics were burned in the fire that engulfed the ship. And while experts had warned of an unprecedented environmental disaster from that initial spill, a newly published paper highlights how burnt nurdles complicate the environmental challenges — making cleanup operations harder and much more complex, besides proving highly detrimental to marine life. The study, by researchers in Sri Lanka and the U.S., analyzes how the fire could have change the original color, size, chemical properties, bristliness and buoyancy of the nurdles, and how that would modify their impact. The burnt nurdles come in irregular shapes and are often black in color. Image courtesy of Asha de Vos. New study on impacts The Singapore-flagged X-Press Pearl was carrying 1,486 containers, including a cargo of nitric…This article was originally published on Mongabay

