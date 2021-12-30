Mongabay’s 10 most popular posts of 2021

Mongabay will end up publishing about 5,000 posts in 2021, with original content in English, French, Hindi, Indonesian, Portuguese and Spanish, as well as translations across Chinese, German, Italian and Japanese. Mongabay’s on-site traffic amounted to 96 million pageviews, down from 142 million in 2020, but readers spent more time with Mongabay stories than ever before. The total time spent on Mongabay.com in 2021 amounted to 16.4 million hours, up 125% from 7.3 million hours in 2020. Here is a look at 10 of the most popular posts on Mongabay.com, as well as a summary of the top news from our global bureaus. Sunrise over the Amazon rainforest. Photo by Rhett A. Butler. 1. It’s not too late — yet — to save the Philippine pangolin, study finds Like all pangolin species, the Philippine pangolin (Manis culionensis) is highly trafficked, with nearly 7,000 seized from traffickers between 2018 and 2019. But the news isn’t all bad, as Mongabay’s most popular story of 2020 explains. A recent study, covered by Leilani Chavez, concluded that with the appropriate conservation measures, the Philippines’ endemic pangolin still has a shot at bouncing back. The study relied on the knowledge of people living in the species’ habitat, who reported seeing pangolins, albeit rarely, in a wide range of areas. “Compared to similar studies on pangolin species elsewhere, these results suggest that Philippine pangolin populations may not have reached the critical levels shown by Chinese pangolins in China and Vietnam, or by giant pangolins in Benin,”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

