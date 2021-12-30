Mongabay’s Top 10 Indigenous News Stories of 2021

To date, 2021 has proved to be one of the most consequential years for Indigenous rights and participation in global climate and conservation efforts. As biodiversity loss mounted and urgency was added to mitigating climate change, Indigenous environmental stewardship was put centre-stage, conservation efforts continued to displace communities, and extractive industries resumed operations on ancestral lands. Some of the world’s largest international conferences saw Indigenous issues and stewardship put under the spotlight. At the United Nations climate summit, known as COP26, Indigenous leaders pushed for Indigenous land rights as a climate mitigation solution. Philanthropists, investors and governments later pledged billions to the cause. As the Convention of Biological Diversity’s (CBD) released the first draft of the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, human rights groups heavily criticized and campaigned against one of its proposals to expand protected areas. Indigenous communities fear this new target will lead to the displacement of millions from their ancestral territories. Across the globe, Indigenous peoples saw both support for their conservation efforts and were confronted with steep challenges to their land rights. To wrap up this year of highs and lows, Mongabay presents the top 10 Indigenous news stories from 2021. 1. ‘They will die’: Fears for the last Piripkura as Amazon invasion ramps up Piripkura men Baita and Tamandua, photographed during an encounter with a FUNAI unit. The two men, who are uncle and nephew, have had sporadic interactions with the local FUNAI team, but returned to live in the forest. Image courtesy of Bruno Jorge.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

