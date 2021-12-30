New shrews just dropped: Sulawesi yields up 14 freshly described species

JAKARTA — Scientists have described 14 species of shrews new to science from the Indonesian biodiversity haven of Sulawesi Island. The species-level description of the shrews from the genus Crocidura is the largest number of new mammals described in a scientific paper since 1931, according to the researchers from Indonesia, the U.S. and Australia, in a paper published Dec. 15. “This [latest] finding has expanded the diversity of the shrews on Sulawesi three times more than is known from any other island,” co-author Anang S. Achmadi, a zoologist with the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI), said in a statement. Mount Gandang Dewata on Sulawesi, one of the sample collection sites for the study. Image courtesy of Jacob A. Esselstyn. Crocidura pallida. Image courtesy of Kevin Rowe. The scientists examined 1,368 specimens, most of which were collected from 12 mountains and in two lowland areas across Sulawesi between 2010 and 2018. Using distinct character data sets and DNA sequencing and looking at differences in external and cranial proportions, they identified 21 distinct species. The species often differed in the color of the pelage and areas of exposed skin, and to a lesser degree in the length and density of their fur, the paper said. Seven of these small mammals had been previously described: five in 1921, a sixth in 1995, and the seventh in 2019. That meant that the 14 others were new to science. The new species have been named Crocidura microelongata, C. quasielongata, C. pseudorhoditis, C. australis, C. pallida,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

