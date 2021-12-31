As its topsoil washes away, the Corn Belt is losing yields — and carbon

Chances are, if you live in North America, you’ve eaten corn from the Corn Belt, a region in the United States Midwest that produces 75% of U.S. corn. Scientists have found that around 35% of the region has lost its most fertile A-horizon soil, more commonly known as topsoil, since European colonization in the 1600s, resulting in estimated annual economic losses of around $2.8 billion and a 6% reduction in crop yields per year. Their findings are published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Using satellites, the researchers were able to compare the color of bare agricultural lands to make estimates about soil loss. This was the first study to use satellites and lidar (a radar-like system that uses lasers instead of radio waves) to estimate the relationship between soil loss and the land’s topography. The estimates were verified using a database of soil samples collected throughout the region, including in places that have never been farmed or plowed, such as native prairies. Hilltops, they found, are often completely denuded of topsoil, while soil tended to collect in lower-lying areas. Soil loss is due mainly to erosion from flowing water. Map of US Corn Belt by USDA NASS – Public Domain, Modern industrial agricultural practices are to blame for this exodus of dirt, in particular tilling, or plowing, lead author Evan Thaler, from the Department of Geosciences at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, told Mongabay. The mechanization of plowing began in the mid-1900s. While this allowed farmers to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay