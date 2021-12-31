California's fires threaten to ravage mighty sequoia forests

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
California’s giant sequoias are symbols of permanence – with some living for thousands of years. But the fierce wildfires ravaging the state threaten even these mighty trees, which are among the longest-lived organisms on Earth.
There is something primeval about giant sequoias. Their weird, broccoli-like branches wouldn’t seem out of place with a long-necked dinosaur plodding by.
And they are impossibly big: 30 or 40 people would have to link hands to hug the largest ones. The tallest trees are 90m (295ft) high. That’s like a 30-storey tower block.
“They make you feel deep time”, sighs Christy Bingham, as she looks up at the biggest tree in the world – known as the General Sherman.
“You can just sense standing here that this tree was born before Jesus.”
Christy lowers her voice as she says this, as if out of respect. She’s in charge of conserving these magnificent trees in the Sequoia National Park in the Sierra Nevada mountains – their last redoubt.
Sequoias live so long because they are exquisitely adapted to their environment, Christy tells me.
There have always been fires in California and, in response, sequoias have developed insulating bark which can be up to a metre thick and which stops all but the hottest fires damaging the trees.
But California’s fires are changing. Christy leads me deeper into the forest, to show me what she means.
All you