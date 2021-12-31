Dual pressures of hunting, logging threaten wildlife in Myanmar, study shows

Combating illegal logging and deforestation in the tropical forests of southwest Myanmar helps preserve wildlife populations, but remains insufficient in the face of unsustainable local hunting pressures, a new study has found. Researchers, whose work was published in Animal Conservation in November, used camera trap data from between 2016 and 2019 to map the activity patterns of humans and other medium to large mammals in Rakhine state. They then modeled the effect of environmental and human factors — such as percentage of continuous evergreen forest, distance from settlements, and presence of humans as caught on camera trap footage — on selected mammal species. Field staff placing a camera trap in Rakhine. Photo credit: Lorenzo Gaffi They found common species regularly targeted for bushmeat, such as the northern red muntjac (Muntiacus vaginalis) and Malayan porcupine (Hystrix brachyura), to be negatively affected by increased human presence, highlighting the pressures of illegal hunting on their populations. By contrast, threatened species such as the sun bear (Helarctos malayanus) and northern pig-tailed macaque (Macaca leonina) were generally unaffected by human presence. But they were positively linked to continuous stretches of evergreen forest, making them more vulnerable to habitat loss from illegal logging and deforestation. A pair of sun bears (Helarctos malayanus) in a tree. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. “Threatened species in general stay quite [far] away from humans, so [increased human presence] did not have an effect on their occurrence,” Giacomo Cremonesi, first author of the study and a Ph.D. candidate at the University…This article was originally published on Mongabay

