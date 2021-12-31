Endangered chimps ‘on the brink’ as Nigerian reserve is razed for agriculture, timber

ORE, Nigeria — More than two decades ago, fate took Tajudeen Babalola to his lifelong ambition. The 52-year-old longed for a more serene life that offered hope for survival away from the fake fancies of Lagos, Africa’s second-largest city and Nigeria’s commercial nerve center. One evening, after an exhausting shift of commercial driving, he received an invitation to join an old friend, a hunter-turned-farmer, at Oluwa Forest Reserve about 70 kilometers (113 miles) east of Lagos in the state of Ondo. He recalls instantly falling in love with the “bush life” that offered “dirty money.” Oluwa was an oasis of forest, with many animal neighbors and a nightly chorus of insects. Babalola said it was easy to set up residence when he arrived at Temidiri farming camp in the eastern portion of the reserve. “It didn’t require any written agreements. It was just a verbal conversation between me and the earlier settlers,” Babalola told Monagabay. Members of an Oluwa farming community process cacao. Image by Orji Sunday for Mongabay. Babalola isn’t alone in his experience. Thousands of farmers have moved into Oluwa through referrals from friends and family, settling in dozens of informal farming camps. “[The earlier settlers] gave me a piece of land to cultivate … and I pay rent to them. There were not the ancestral owners of the land. These were just hunters who settled here,” he said. The reserve’s fertile soil and climate, with abundant rain and moderate temperatures, make it particularly suitable for agriculture. In…This article was originally published on Mongabay

