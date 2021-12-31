In round 2 of Philippine geothermal project, tribes dig in for a greater say

In the 1980s, when the Philippines’ Energy Development Corporation, or EDC, began developing plans for a geothermal energy plant near Mount Apo, a dormant volcano on the southern island of Mindanao, it faced fierce resistance. Decades later, the geothermal plant is frequently cited as an example of a project that has fulfilled its commitments to traditional landholders, and its permit was renewed without major dissent in 2017. But a bloody struggle preceded the agreement, and as the company seeks to expand, it may again find itself facing opposition from Indigenous peoples. The geothermal project, and the planned expansion, falls within the ancestral lands of the Obu Monuvu, more widely known as the Manobo, an Indigenous group for whom Mt. Apo is both sacred and a source of food and traditional medicines. Early opposition The mountain, the highest in the Philippines, and its surroundings were designated a national park in 1936, and a heritage site by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1984. It’s considered a key biodiversity area by the government, and is home to more than 272 bird species, 111 of which are endemic, including the rare and critically endangered Philippine eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi), the country’s national bird. EDC, owned at the time by the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC), began surface exploration for geothermal energy in Mt. Apo National Park as early as 1983. Mt. Apo is also known as Apo Sandawa, the great ancestor of the Manobo and other tribes living in the shadow of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay