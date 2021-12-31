Urban ecology that saved Argentina’s Rosario held up as a model for others

In the Argentine city of Rosario, an award-winning urban agriculture program is marking nearly two decades as a model for how to put local farming and agroecology at the heart of a system of equitable and sustainable development. Throughout this period, the program has manifested many of the benefits of such a system: improved public health outcomes, job creation, efficient repurposing of underused real estate, and mitigation of greenhouse gases caused by food transport. But proponents say local farming and agroecology — agricultural systems crafted to enhance yields and benefit the natural environment — remain largely overlooked by policymakers, urban planners and activists seeking to build a better world. In the case of Rosario, it took desperate times to spark this shift. “A perfect storm of financial factors coalesced in the early 2000s to trigger an economic collapse in Argentina,” says Anne Maassen, the global lead for the World Resources Institute’s (WRI) Ross Center Prize for Cities. The Argentine Great Depression, as it’s known, saw income for more than 50% of the country fall below the poverty line. The city of Rosario, long an agricultural hub, saw 25% of its workforce lose their jobs. With inflation rising and food supplies declining, people looted grocery stores out of hunger. Compounding the economic woes, Rosario faced a vicious cycle of wildfires in the nearby delta that eroded the soil and vegetation, leading to flooding. Rosario suffers from floods and the urban heat island effect, both of which climate change has exacerbated. Photo…This article was originally published on Mongabay

