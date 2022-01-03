Groups welcome decline in deforestation in Indonesia’s Leuser Ecosystem

JAKARTA — Deforestation inside Indonesia’s Leuser Ecosystem, home to some of the rarest species on Earth, declined in 2021 to its lowest level in seven years, following a surge in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Leuser is known for being the last place on Earth where critically endangered Sumatran rhinos, tigers, elephants and orangutans coexist. It spans the northern half of Sumatra, covering nearly 2.3 million hectares (5.7 million acres) within the provinces of Aceh and North Sumatra. Satellite monitoring from local NGO Forest, Nature and Environment of Aceh (HAkA) shows that 4,472 hectares (11,051 acres) of forests were lost in 2021 as of November, an area the size of 90,000 basketball courts. This is down significantly from the 7,331 hectares (18,115 acres) of deforestation detected in 2020, which was the highest figure since 2017. The 2021 figure is the lowest since 2015, when Leuser lost 13,690 hectares (33,830 acres) of its forests. Sumatran elephants. The forests of the Leuser Ecosystem are among the most valuable remaining habitats for this critically endangered species. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. Rudi Putra, a conservationist at the NGO Leuser Conservation Forum (FKL), said this finding from the satellite analysis is in line with what he found from field observations. “We no longer found large-scale forest clearing within the Leuser Ecosystem,” he told Mongabay. “In the past, there were still many companies that were actively clearing forests. Nowadays, the deforestation is mostly small scale, less than 5 hectares [12 acres].” Rudi, who has…This article was originally published on Mongabay

