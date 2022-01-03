Mongabay’s What-To-Watch list for January 2022

Through a series of five short animated videos, Mongabay explored the various issues and layers involved in the illegal timber trade in the Mekong region. Watch the short series to get a grasp on the international trade, deforestation, laws, and the processes behind the illegal activities. In India’s Punjab and Haryana states, where farmers have long been burning paddy stubble to clear farmlands, experts are looking into biomass powerplants as the solution for the air pollution. But they, and the farmers, need attention and assistance from the government. In the same Punjab state, we see how sacred groves, which have been a crucial part of forest conservation, are now in troubles times due to both human practices and invasive species. Mongabay editor John Cannon did a deep dive into the importance of the carbon-rich Congo Basin peatlands and the possible consequences of its destruction. Our Mongabay Explains video gives a comprehensive introduction to the four-part article. In another explainer video, we answered questions about what exactly it means to be “carbon neutral” and what companies mean when they say they are offsetting their carbon emissions. In December, Mongabay’s series, Chasing Deforestation, explored the forests of Cross River State in Nigeria to examine its tangled history and deforestation. Human activities, combined with climate change, have steadily been affecting all wildlife — some more than others, some more inconspicuous than others. In our video about the “mass cold stunning,” we see a silent threat to sea turtles. Meanwhile, our Candid Animal Cam…This article was originally published on Mongabay

