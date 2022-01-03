More trees means healthier bees, new study on air pollution shows

Human-caused air pollution in Brazil’s São Paulo state is taking its toll on native bees, but the presence of plants can help ameliorate those effects, a new study shows. Researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP) and São Paulo State University (UNESP) studied jataí bees (Tetragonisca angustula) as bioindicators of environmental quality — proverbial canaries in the coal mine — to confirm a direct relationship between the amount of vegetation and air pollution. Plants act as a filter and a protective barrier, and the larger the green area in ​​a given region, the lower the levels of pollutants in the environment ​​and, consequently, in the bees, the study found. The findings have important implications, given that bees are the main pollinators in the animal kingdom, responsible for pollinating 75% of all farmed plants worldwide. The study measured accumulated levels of 21 chemical elements in the tissues of jataí bees collected in eight areas in São Paulo state where remnants of the Atlantic Forest still stand. These areas had forest cover ranging from 16-70%, and varying types and levels of human activity and presence, such as agriculture, roads, cities, industries, pastures and degraded land. “The distinguishing feature of our work is that our bioindicators were a group of bees that had not been studied on a global scale and are widely distributed in Brazil, occurring both in urban areas and in preserved areas,” says study author Marcela de Matos Barbosa, an entomologist at USP. Barbosa says that when the bees…This article was originally published on Mongabay

