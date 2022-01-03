Rainforests in 2022: A look at the year ahead

Between rising deforestation in the Amazon, new financial and political commitments to reduce deforestation, and growing interest in “nature-based solutions” like conservation and reforestation, 2021 may prove to be a fateful year for the world’s tropical rainforests. Take a look at The year in rainforests 2021, published last week, if you’d like to catch up on some of the key developments from last year. What should we expect in 2022? Below is a brief look at what may be some of the major storylines for tropical forests in the coming year. Rainforest in Indonesia. Photo credit: Rhett A. Butler / Mongabay Post COVID recovery The post COVID recovery was also the first item on last year’s list and plenty of questions still remain on how the economic rebound–or lack thereof, depending on the place–will impact tropical forests. For example, measures enacted to stimulate economic output during the worst of the pandemic–like decisions in Indonesia and Brazil to roll back environmental regulations and subsidize agribusiness and extractive industries–could start to affect forests more as on-the-ground activities scale up. Commodity prices As is always the case, macroeconomic factors will be important in decision-making around how forest lands and resources are used. Commodity prices have surged since bottoming out during the first wave of the pandemic in March 2020. By the end of 2021, the price of palm oil was 121% above the April 2020 level, soybeans 52%, rubber 45%, and beef 34%. Rising commodity prices can be an incentive to clear forests…This article was originally published on Mongabay

