Richard Leakey – fossil expert, conservationist and politician

From BBC
Richard Leakey, who has died days after celebrating his 77th birthday, was a pugnacious man whose achievements were as remarkable as they were diverse.
Born on 19 December 1944 in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, he was a world-famous fossil expert, author and conservationist, as well as being an opposition MP, anti-corruption campaigner, economic reformer, and head of the country’s civil service.
He was beaten up, threatened and badly injured in a plane crash which saw him lose both his legs.
“I think pressure probably suits me,” Leakey once said with urbane understatement.
His first job was studying fossils. His parents, Louis and Mary, were famous archaeologists and palaeontologists who spent decades exploring Kenya’s Rift Valley, searching for the origins of mankind.
In his 20s, Leakey almost eclipsed his parents’ work, making his own important finds and writing books.
In the late 1980s, Leakey switched careers to take over as head of Kenya’s Wildlife Service (KWS) at a time when the organisation was close to collapse and poachers were busy wiping out the country’s entire elephant and rhino populations.
Energetic, ruthless and seemingly incorruptible, Leakey told his rangers to shoot poachers on sight and organised the public burning of a huge cache of ivory as a publicity stunt to draw global attention to the threat faced by elephants.
“People were genuinely shocked that ivory was causing elephants to become extinct,” he told the BBC’s Vivienne Nunis in an interview in September 2021.
Leakey’s methods were successful but his combative style earned him plenty of enemies. It