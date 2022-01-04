As temperatures rise, so does risk of kidney disease, study finds

The impacts of burning fossil fuels are not only being felt in the environment, but are also affecting human health. The most known and studied trends to date have been on the direct links between fossil fuel combustion and respiratory illnesses, especially in urban areas. But a new study points to a broader-range and longer-term impact that’s no less severe: the correlation between higher temperatures, caused by carbon emissions, and the incidence of kidney disease. A group of international scientists including researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP), carried out an unprecedented study that crossed data on high temperatures and the rise in cases of patients with kidney problems. The researchers found that the perspiration caused by high temperatures and the consequential dehydration play a vital role in the development of kidney disease. The study, by scientists in Brazil and Australia, focused on records from Brazil’s national public health system, or SUS, in 1,816 Brazilian cities. It showed that from 2000-2015, more than 200,000 cases of kidney disease were directly related to changes in the climate. Effectively, for every 1° Celsius (1.8° Fahrenheit) rise in temperature, the estimated risk of hospitalization for kidney problems lasting up to seven days rose by 0.9%. “We already knew that temperature had an effect on kidneys because doctors have always known this. However, there had never been a study this size done on the topic,” said study co-author Micheline de Sousa Zanotti Stagliorio Coêlho, a mathematician and meteorologist at the University of São…This article was originally published on Mongabay

