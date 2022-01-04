Farmers in Brazil’s Cerrado cotton on to the benefits of agroecology

“I was born in the country, at home — not in a hospital,” Gaspar Gonçalves do Amaral says proudly. For Amaral, home is the municipality of Arinos in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state, part of the Cerrado grassland that’s watered by the Urucuia and Paracatu rivers. Back then, Amaral says, growing cotton was the main source of income for his family in this farming community: his grandfather worked the fields, and his grandmother was a weaver. Amaral was one of the first people in the region to turn to agroecology after the farmed passed into his hands. Agroecology is a sustainable farming approach that works in harmony with nature, unlike industrial agriculture. Amaral had four main reasons for going this route: to enrich the local culture; to ensure food security; to generate income; and to be able to eat food that’s “clean and free of poison”. In 2019, Amaral was contacted by representatives from the Institute for Society, Population and Nature (ISPN), an NGO that was holding workshops in the region training local farmers in agroecology. Amaral’s family, one of 46 that subsequently joined the ISPN’s Sustainable Cerrado Cotton project, planted their first crop in February 2020. “We didn’t harvest even 200 kilos [440 pounds] in the first year,” Amaral says. “But this year was really good — over 800 kilos [1,760 lbs].” This year, the farms in the region gathered more than 5 metric tons of cotton in their second harvest. Green fertilization and crop mixing Antonio Marcos, who runs…This article was originally published on Mongabay

