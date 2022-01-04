More Zoom, less climate gloom as conferences move online, study finds

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many aspects of everyday life, including the way we work. Now, more than ever, professionals are working from home due to health and safety concerns and local restrictions. The pandemic has also forced the trillion-dollar events industry to undergo a fundamental shift as many organizers move conferences from physical halls to online platforms like Zoom. Shifting conferences online can be a significant change for those accustomed to interacting with their peers while nibbling canapés in auditorium hallways. But a new study published in Nature Communications argues that keeping conferences virtual or employing a hybrid format, in which some participants attend in person while others attend online, can be a productive strategy in mitigating climate change. In 2017, business events alone involved 1.5 billion participants from 180 countries, and contributed $2.5 trillion of spending while supporting 26 million jobs, according to a 2018 study by Oxford Economics. A report by Allied Market Research also found that the events industry will grow from an estimated $1.1 billion in 2019 to $1.5 billion by 2028. Prior to the start of the pandemic, the global conference industry was contributing to ​​0.138 to 5.31 billion tons of CO2 equivalent (GT CO2e) per year, or the same as the annual greenhouse gas emissions of the entire United States, says Fengqi You, co-author of the new study and a systems engineering professor at Cornell University. “There are significant carbon emissions incurred in the event industry globally,” You told Mongabay in an emailed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay