Antibiotic-resistant superbug evolved on hedgehogs

An antibiotic-resistant superbug – a type of MRSA – evolved naturally as a result of a battle between a fungus and bacteria on the skin of wild hedgehogs.
The evidently “hedgehog-derived” bacteria developed in nature long before the antibiotics we are familiar with were discovered.
An international research team found that a skin fungus common in hedgehogs naturally produces antibiotics.
Bacteria on the animals’ skin developed antibiotic resistance in response.
The researchers say their findings, published in the journal Nature, shows how natural biological processes – not antibiotic use – drove the emergence of this particular superbug about 200 years ago.
The specific bacterium, called mecC-MRSA, was first found in dairy cattle and it had been assumed that the use of antibiotics on dairy farms had caused it to develop its resistance.
This is, though, just one, relatively rare example of antibiotic resistance arising naturally. And the discovery “represents a tiny fraction of the risks compared to overuse of antibiotics in a human medical context”, one of the lead researchers, Prof Mark Holmes from the University of Cambridge, told BBC News.
MecC-MRSA causes about one in 200 human infections. The overuse of antibiotics, both in humans and farm animals, continues to drive the emergence of other, resistant, disease-causing strains.
The study itself has solved a long-standing mystery about the source of this particular type of MRSA, which veterinary scientists from the University of Cambridge