For species on the very brink of extinction, cloning is a loaded last resort

For many people, extinction is a term that refers to the past. It’s meant for dinosaurs, woolly mammoths and so many other species only found in textbooks or on display at museums. “Extinction is an abstract concept to many people. It was to me as a kid,” says Oliver Ryder, director of conservation genetics at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. But the planet us growing less biodiverse each year. And extinction is a very real and present crisis. In September 2021, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared 23 species to be newly extinct. And many species aren’t technically considered extinct because they live in captivity, even though they no longer exist in the wild. Where conventional conservation methods have stalled, there may be another option, one that’s highly contentious, to pull a species back from the brink: cloning. In December 2020, a team of researchers led by Revive and Restore cloned the first black-footed ferret (Mustela nigripes), which they named Elizabeth Ann. If Elizabeth Ann breeds successfully, she will contribute new genetic diversity to the population. Image courtesy of Revive & Restore. “Right now, conventional conservation measures are struggling to keep up with the pace of the threats that face the world. We’ve crippled populations to such fragmented and small sizes,” says Ben Novak, lead scientist at Revive and Restore, a nonprofit organization that works to boost biodiversity through what’s known as genetic rescue of endangered and extinct animals. “Biotechnologies, like cloning and gene editing, now give us…This article was originally published on Mongabay

