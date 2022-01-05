In Madagascar, beekeepers persist in the face of fires and forest loss

ANJOZOROBE ANGAVO, Madagascar — Requiring a turbulent two-hour car ride followed by a two-hour walk across paddy fields and mountains, access to the small group of beekeepers in the village of Dobolalina is no easy task for newcomers. Their apiculture project isn’t for the faint-hearted, either. “I believe in this project, even though it is tough,” says Lovasoa Rakotanaivo, one of the new local beekeepers. “But if the forest continues to disappear, all of our hard work will have amounted to nothing.” The Anjozorobe Angavo forest corridor that runs alongside Dobolalina stretches 100 kilometers (62 miles) through the regions of Alaotra Mangoro and Analamanga. It’s one of the last remaining primary forests of Madagascar’s Central Highlands. To aid its conservation, an NGO and a honey company co-founded a beekeeping project within a protected area inside the forest corridor. The Anjozorobe Angavo protected area covers 52,000 hectares (128,000 acres), a small slice of the forest corridor of the same name. The beekeeping project, aimed at generating income for local communities without harming the forest, is threatened by increasing deforestation, which is creating havoc in the area. Beekeepers and technicians gather around a hive to examine the frames. Image by Valisoa Rasolofomboahangy for Mongabay. The Bee Keeper (TBK), a French-Malagasy initiative led by the Paris-based Compagnie du Miel, has been working for the past year with the French NGO Amitié Madagascar Île-de-France (AMIF) to train farmers from Anjozorobe in apiculture. Their approach is based on the idea that empowering communities economically can enable…This article was originally published on Mongabay

