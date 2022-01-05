Light-fingered monkeys threaten critically endangered Príncipe thrush

Conservationists using camera traps have obtained evidence that shows mona monkeys on the island of Príncipe off Central Africa are pinching the eggs of the Príncipe thrush, a critically endangered species whose entire population is estimated at less than 250. Although it was thought to be likely, until now there was no firm evidence to prove the monkeys (Cercopithecus mona) were robbing the nests of the Príncipe thrush (Turdus xanthorhynchus), a starling-sized bird with an olive-brown back, white-flecked breast and bright yellow bill. Mona monkeys came to Príncipe and its sister island of São Tomé centuries ago, possibly as Portuguese sailors’ pets. The islands, now the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, lie in the Gulf of Guinea. A mona monkey caught on camera trap. Image courtesy of Fundaçao Príncipe. Mona monkeys came to Príncipe and its sister island of São Tomé centuries ago, possibly as Portuguese sailors’ pets. Originally uninhabited and covered with evergreen forest, São Tomé and Principe were colonized by Portugal in the 1470s. In addition to the monkeys, the sailors also brought with them dogs, cats, pigs, rats, mice and African civet cats (Civettictis civetta) over the centuries. “This is indeed a very global issue — the invasive species — and there is so much to find out and do that I feel we are only starting to see the tip of the iceberg,” said Estrela Matilde, executive director of Fundaçao Príncipe, a local conservation NGO that’s studying the impact of these introduced mammals on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

