Podcast: Exploring New Guinea’s extraordinary natural and cultural richness

It’s difficult to overstate the enormity of biodiversity on the island of New Guinea. It contains over 13,000 endemic plant species (meaning these plants grow nowhere else in the world). Due in part to the unique cultural and linguistic diversity of the island (which contains the two most linguistically diverse nations on the planet) there remains a trove of human knowledge about these plants that scientists have yet to study and disseminate fully. Perhaps most famously, New Guinea is home to 27 different species of birds-of-paradise, many of which are also exclusively unique to the island. Mongabay Explores is a special podcast series that dives deep into our world’s unique places and ecosystems. In this third season, we take a look at what makes New Guinea unlike any other place in this world, the contributing environmental impacts that threaten its culture and biodiversity, and what is being done to protect it. Listen to this first installment in the New Guinea series of Mongabay Explores here: We spoke with Rodrigo Cámara-Leret, of the Department of Evolutionary Biology and Environmental Studies at the University of Zurich, to understand just how biologically diverse New Guinea is, and the challenges it faces. We also spoke with Charlie Danny Heatubun, head of the research and development agency of the provincial government of West Papua about the recent Manokwari declaration initiated by his province to protect 70% of its forest cover. Lastly, in Papua New Guinea, better known as PNG, the independent nation that comprises the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay