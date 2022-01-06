Farmers could be paid for post-Brexit land changes

From BBC
Farmers and landowners in England could be paid to turn large areas of land into nature reserves, or to restore floodplains, under new government agriculture subsidies.
When the UK was part of the EU, farmers were given grants based on how much land they farmed.
Following Brexit, the government has pledged to pay based on how farmers care for the environment.
But environmental groups say the new plans lack detail and may not deliver.
In what the government describes as “radical plans”, landowners and farmers will be allowed to bid for funding to turn vast areas of land – between 500 and 5,000 hectares – over to wildlife restoration, carbon sequestration, or flood prevention projects.
“What we’re moving to is a more generous set of incentives for farmers doing the right thing,” Environment Secretary George Eustice told the BBC.
“We can have both sustainable, profitable food production, and see a recovery for nature as well.”
Agriculture is a devolved issue meaning that each UK nation has its own plans.
Under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy, farmers were given taxpayers’ money largely based on the amount of land they farmed: the more land they held, the more cash support they got. In 2020 about £3.5bn was handed out.
Now the government says that instead of rewarding farmers for how much land they work, it wants to encourage farmers to introduce practices that improve the environment.
Farming creates 10% of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions, and large-scale agriculture has long been