Indigenous food systems can provide game-changing solutions for humankind (commentary)

Humanity has developed incredible technologies and processes to produce enough food on the planet to feed the entire population. From the Green Revolution to the digitalization of agriculture, the technologies developed have aimed to boost food production across the globe. Yet, the release of the 2021 "State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World" report highlighted a series of important challenges related to the achievement of zero hunger worldwide, also one of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. Over the past four years, food insecurity has been growing instead of decreasing, and the number of those hungry has gone up. Food waste continues to be an unresolved matter with an estimated 931 million metric tons of food thrown away in 2019, according to the latest U.N. report on the matter. More importantly, even though technology has enabled humanity to come up with intensive monocropping systems that result in large food produce, there is a major unresolved matter in front of us. Climate change is displacing millions of people across the globe, pushing people into situations of vulnerability and food insecurity. Even though more research is needed, practitioners are realizing that while we are pulling millions of people out of poverty and hunger, millions of others are being pushed by climate change into vulnerability and food insecurity. Manure is a natural way to return nitrogen to the soil. The specialization of agriculture over the last 100 years has seen a reduction in this practice in favor of synthetic fertilizers.

