Indonesia’s Womangrove collective reclaims the coast from shrimp farms

TANAKEKE ISLANDS, Indonesia — Wading through a mangrove swamp in the coastal waters of Indonesia's Tanakeke Islands, Hayati wiped the sweat from her brow and tried her best to keep dry the writing implements she held in her hands. "They're more than a year old, they were planted early last year," she said, referring to the knee-high saplings growing around her. On that day in 2015, Hayati and several other women from Tanakeke, a small archipelago off the southeast coast of the island of Sulawesi that's home to about 7,000 people, were surveying a clutch of mangroves they had planted in a former aquaculture pond as part of a newly founded ecological restoration program. Six years later, Hayati's group, a collective of women known as Womangrove, is still going strong. "The ponds that were planted with mangroves and as research sites are in very good condition," Hayati told Mongabay in October, during another visit to the area. "Their owners are able to get more and more fish and crabs." Womangrove members tend to their saplings. Image by Wahyu Chandra/Mongabay-Indonesia. Indonesia has more mangroves — gnarled trees found only around saltwater — than any other country in the world. They play an important ecological role, forming an arboreal buffer between the sea and coastal lands that mitigates the effects of extreme weather and acts as a powerful carbon sink. Indonesia's mangroves, however, are threatened by rampant development. Over the past 30 years, the country has lost nearly half of its mangroves,…

