Not your ordinary houseplant: World’s tallest begonia found in Tibet

When researchers found a begonia plant twice as tall as a person, they knew they had something extraordinary. Of the more than 2,000 known begonia species, most are the size of large herbs or small shrubs. In late 2020, during surveys in Mêdog county in southern Tibet, Daike Tian and his colleagues from the Shanghai Chenshan Plant Science Research Center and the Chinese Academy of Sciences saw a massive begonia in bloom. After a quick check of the flowers, Tian says, he knew it was an undescribed species. The species, which they named Begonia giganticauli, is described in the journal PhytoKeys. One of the largest begonia specimens the group found was 3.6 meters (11.8 feet) tall and close to 12 centimeters (4.7 inches) in diameter. To measure the plant, Tian stood on top of a vehicle. The unwieldy specimen had to be carried back to the lab in Shanghai cut into four sections. The staff of the Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden’s herbarium are currently applying for Guinness World Records for this specimen. The research team measures the height of a Begonia giganticaulis individual at its collection site. Photo by Qing-Gong Mao. The large stem of Begonia giganticaulis. Photo by Daike Tian. Surveys along streams and throughout the warm, wet forest revealed a scant population of the flowering giants. Because fewer than 1,000 individual plants are estimated to live in the fragmented forest habitat, the species has been classified as endangered according to the IUCN Red List. Scientists say additional populations may…This article was originally published on Mongabay

