‘Only the rains will stop it’: Bolivia forest fires hit protected areas

Forest fires in Bolivia’s Santa Cruz department razed an area twice the size of Jamaica in the first 10 months of 2021, officials said, with more than half of the affected land falling inside protected areas. “The affected areas in Santa Cruz total 2,463,731 hectares [6,088,011 acres] so far,” Adita Montaño, the departmental director of natural resources, said at an Oct. 23 presentation. “Of this total, 58% is within protected natural areas.” She added that 63% of the department is still at risk of forest fires. Forest fire in the San Matías Integrated Management Natural Area. Image by Claudia Belaunde/FCBC. “It has been a critical year,” said Oswaldo Maillard from the Foundation for the Conservation of the Chiquitano Forest (FCBC), an organization that monitors forest fires and deforestation in Santa Cruz. “Last year, 2.2 million hectares [5.4 million acres] burned by December; that figure has already been surpassed this year [as of October].” The annual forest fires in Bolivia have intensified in recent years. In 2019, nearly 6 million hectares (14.8 million acres) of land was burned across Bolivia, and in 2020 it was 4 million hectares (9.9 million acres). As of mid-October 2021, fires had affected more than 3.4 million hectares (8.4 million acres) nationwide, according to a report from the Friends of Nature Foundation (FAN), with the departments of Santa Cruz and Beni accounting for 94% of the burned areas. An alert for the Ríos Blanco y Negro Wildlife Reserve A Global Forest Watch (GFW) alert on Oct.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay