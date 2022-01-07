Tom Lovejoy’s enduring legacy to the planet

“All of a sudden, in one little lump, this project leaked into my mind,” Thomas Lovejoy recalled to writer David Quammen for the book The Song of the Dodo, about a night in December 1976 when he suddenly conceived what would become one of world’s most important ecological research projects: the Biological Dynamics of Forest Fragments Project (BDFFP). Jargony title notwithstanding, the project would produce reams of data and research over decades about how tropical rainforests, particularly the Amazon, are responding to ongoing deforestation and degradation. It would discover that fragments of forest—even ones as large as a hundred hectares (247 acres)—will hemorrhage species over time, resulting in biodiversity loss and ecological weakening. Bill Laurance, tropical ecologist at James Cook University, calls the Fragments Project, Thomas Lovejoy’s “greatest achievement.” And that’s out of many achievements. Photo credit: Bill Laurance Lovejoy died on Christmas day, just one day before E.O. Wilson’s death, another conservation and science great. But Lovejoy’s work lives on, not only through his fragments project in Brazil, but through years of advising and collaborating with other researchers, celebrities and world leaders, including four US presidents, to preserve the ecological integrity of our natural world. A Fragmental Problem Dying within just days of one another, both E.O. Wilson and Lovejoy’s most important works are deeply linked. In 1967, Wilson and Robert MacArthur published a theory of biogeography that became a staple of ecology and conservation. It found that islands—whether islands at sea or islands of habitat surrounded by human…This article was originally published on Mongabay

