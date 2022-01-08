As blackouts loom, Indonesia’s energy crisis highlights its addiction to coal

JAKARTA — An abrupt ban on coal exports by the Indonesian government for the whole month of January, on fears of a domestic supply shortage, should be a wake-up call to hasten the country’s transition away from the fossil fuel, experts say. In announcing the ban on Jan. 1, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said it was a necessary move to avoid power outages for 10 million households. “If the export ban is not imposed, then nearly 20 coal-fired power plants with [total] capacity of 10,850 megawatt will go out,” Ridwan Jamaludin, the ministry’s director-general for coal, said as quoted by local media. Coal miners are required to sell 25% of their output on the domestic market, under the “domestic market obligation” (DMO) policy that’s been in place since 2009. Much of this is earmarked for state-owned power utility PLN, which buys the coal at a capped price that, currently, is less than half the international market price. With greater profits to be had from exporting coal, many miners have fallen short of their DMO, leaving PLN’s network of coal-fired power plants, as of Jan. 1, with less than 1% of the fuel they need this month. “This amount is not enough to meet the need of each coal-fired power plants,” Ridwan said. “If strategic actions are not taken immediately, there’ll be sweeping blackouts.” Coal-fired power plant in Indramayu, West Java, Indonesia. Image by Bkusmono/Wikimedia Commons. ‘Crisis of our own making’ While the ban has had an immediate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

