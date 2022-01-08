Simon Reeve: 'I feel a hypocrite over my carbon footprint'

From BBC
TV adventurer Simon Reeve has admitted he sometimes feels like a “hypocrite” over the carbon footprint his travel documentaries leave behind.
The presenter has journeyed around the world fronting travel shows for the BBC in far-flung locations including Australia, Cuba and the Caribbean.
But in recent years Reeve has spent time showcasing British landscapes.
He said he hoped the “honest stories” his shows convey about the planet help mitigate their environmental impact.
Discussing the issue of his carbon footprint, on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Reeve said: “I obviously feel many a time like a hypocrite.
“Ultimately, the only way we’re going to know what’s happening out there is by going out there and faithfully capturing it and bringing it back for people to see and be shocked by.”
Reeve said he was always keen to jump at things that might be seen as dangerous, such as searching for bears in a forest in the middle of the night.
“Think about the risks, mitigate them of course, but embrace life and take chances on planet Earth because it’s the way to feel alive,” he said.
However, he said there have been times where he had realised on reflection how dangerous a certain trip was.
The presenter recalled the time he and his team were trying to find the source of a new drug, and discovered that the place they had gone to to interview individuals was actually a gang’s drug den.
“I do feel a sense of responsibility in that sense, but I work with people who