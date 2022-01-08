Tories call on Treasury to fund green energy plans

From BBC
A group of green-minded Tory MPs says the government should fund environmental and social energy policies from the Treasury, instead of from consumer bills.
The Conservative Environment Network (CEN) of 116 MPs says the temporary measure would ease the surge in household costs.
But the group opposes a separate proposal to abolish the 5% VAT on energy bills, saying it would effectively provide a subsidy for fossil fuels.
The CEN is urging ministers to reduce bills and emissions in the long term by ensuring the UK’s homes are better insulated.
The plea is endorsed by the Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group – an alliance of businesses and charities who will write to the prime minister on Monday, arguing better insulation for people in sub-standard housing could cut bills by £500 a year.
But the current crisis over energy bills has revealed divisions among Conservative backbenchers.
The plan to scrap VAT on energy has been pushed by the Net Zero Scrutiny Group (NZSG) of Tory MPs and peers.
The caucus, with around 20 followers, has been linked to the anti-green pressure group formerly known as the Global Warming Policy Foundation, which was founded by the former Chancellor Nigel Lawson.
Although its numbers are small, it is well connected in Conservative media.
