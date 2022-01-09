Energy bills: Fix insulation to tackle cost of heating, PM told

From BBC
Better insulation could save UK households more than £500 a year on energy bills, according to a group of business organisations and charities.
The Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group is calling on the prime minister to prioritise energy saving through home improvements.
It could save the UK £7.8bn a year, the group says.
The government is under political pressure to take action over rocketing gas bills.
Households have seen energy bills rise in recent months and further increases will take effect in April, when the energy price cap will be raised to take higher wholesale gas prices into account.
The government is exploring ways to support those on low incomes who will struggle to afford higher heating costs.
But the EEIG, which includes the CBI, Kingfisher, Energy Savings Trust and the green group WWF, says this and previous administrations are partly to blame for higher bills because they failed to ensure Britain’s homes are adequately insulated.
“The cost-of-living crisis is being driven by soaring gas prices,” said EEIG chairwoman Sarah Kostense-Winterton. “A permanent solution to lower bills is by reducing demand through energy efficiency measures.
“Emergency short-term measures for the most vulnerable households are crucial, but it’s fundamental for the government to simultaneously focus on the long term to avoid futures crises.
“Green home retrofits have significant social, environmental and economic co-benefits, and stand out as a ‘no regrets’ solution to the energy crisis, climate crisis, and levelling up agenda.”