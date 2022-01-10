Antarctica: Invasive species 'hitchhiking' on ships

From BBC
Species from around the world that are “hitching a lift” on ships threaten Antarctica’s pristine marine ecosystem.
That is the conclusion of a study tracking research, fishing and tourist vessels that routinely visit the protected, otherwise isolated region.
It revealed that ships from 1,500 ports around the globe visit Antarctica.
“These ships travel all around the world,” explained lead researcher Arlie McCarthy from the University of Cambridge.
“It means that almost anywhere could be a potential source for invasive species.” Those non-native species, she explained, “can completely change an ecosystem”.
“They can create entirely new habitats that would make it harder for those amazing Antarctic animals to find their own place to live.”
The scientists say that more stringent measures are needed to ensure that ships do not bring species that could disrupt Antarctica’s fragile habitats.
The research team, from the British Antarctic Survey and the University of Cambridge, used satellite data and international shipping databases to work out the weight of Antarctic traffic – and the origin of those ships.
“What was really surprising was that they don’t just have one home port that they go back and forth to,” said Ms McCarthy.
Instead, the global movement of vessels links otherwise isolated parts of Antarctica to more than 1,500 ports all around the world.
Any marine species that can cling to the hull of the ship and survive the journey to Antarctica could pose an invasive threat.
