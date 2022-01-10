Colombia’s new anti-deforestation law provokes concern for small-scale farmers

Last year, when Colombia’s parliament approved a reform of the nation’s environmental crime laws, the legislation received stark opposition from a surprising assortment of environmentalists, human rights activists and smallholder farmers. The environmental crime bill, which went into effect in August 2021, tacks on longer jail sentences and heftier fines for five environmental crimes already in the penal code and creates six new crimes altogether. It covers a wide gamut of environmental offenses, from wildlife trafficking to fossil fuel pollution, and lays out specific provisions targeting the deforestation crisis, an issue that has been exacerbated by the reconfiguration of the armed conflict in recent years. “The new law of environmental crimes carries fundamental tools for the fight against deforestation in Colombia, starting with the creation of deforestation and the financing and promotion of deforestation,” Juan Carlos Losada, the member of parliament who authored the bill, told Mongabay. “These are non-bailable offenses, meaning, we’re going to be putting the criminal gangs that deforest in Colombia behind bars.” The new legislation is expected to bolster the government’s ongoing anti-deforestation efforts, primarily the flagship Operation Artemis, a military-led campaign targeting deforestation gangs that was launched in 2019. But some environmentalists and human rights groups are waiting to see how the law is implemented, particularly as Operation Artemis restarts in 2022. They warn that if past military actions are any indication, the law is likely to be used against poor farmers living along the agricultural frontiers rather than the higher-ups that finance the destruction.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

