Huge fossilised ‘sea dragon’ found in Rutland reservoir

“I rang up the county council and I said I think I’ve found a dinosaur,” explained Joe Davis, who works at Rutland Nature Reserve near Leicester.
During landscaping work at the reserve’s reservoir in February 2021, he’d spotted something unusual poking out of the mud.
It wasn’t a dinosaur. But it was the fossilised remains of a ten-metre long sea predator called an ichthyosaur.
And it was the largest of its type ever discovered in the UK.
“I looked down at what seemed like stones or ridges in the mud and I said this looks a bit organic, a bit different,” Mr Davis told BBC News. “Then we saw something that looked almost like a jawbone.”
The council said to Mr Davis: “We don’t have a dinosaur department at Rutland County Council so we’re going to have to get someone to call you back.” A team of paleontologists were brought in for a closer look.
They concluded it was an ichthyosaurs – they were warm-blooded, air-breathing sea predators not unlike dolphins, and could grow up to 25 metres long. They lived between 250 million and 90 million years ago.
Dr Dean Lomax, a palaeontologist from Manchester University, was brought in to lead the excavation effort. He called the discovery “truly unprecedented” and – due to its size and completeness – “one of the greatest finds in British palaeontological history”.
